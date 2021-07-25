Alabama added its fourth ESPN 300 commitment in July on Sunday when linebacker Shawn Murphy announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Murphy is the No. 38 ranked prospect overall, the No. 1 ranked inside linebacker and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia. He's a 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, and he chose Alabama over Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.

"I chose Alabama because of the fact that I'd fit best in their defense," Murphy told ESPN. "I know I'd be developed the best with Coach Pete (Golding) based off of my play style."

His commitment gives Alabama its third top-40 prospect to commit in July, joining five-stars Tyler Booker and Jeremiah Alexander. Booker is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, while Alexander is the No. 2 defensive end out of Alabaster, Alabama, who will be utilized in the JACK position for Alabama's defense.

Murphy joining the class gives the coaching staff 11 ESPN 300 commitments overall, which is only one behind Penn State and Notre Dame, who each have 12. As the No. 1 inside linebacker, his commitment also gives the staff eight commitments ranked in the top-five of their respective positions.

Booker is the top tackle, Alexander the second-best end, Emmanuel Henderson is the top-ranked running back along with Le'veon Moss, who is the third best back, and Ty Simpson, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class.

Murphy had a good idea he would be choosing Alabama, but having the opportunity to visit the school in June helped put the Crimson Tide firmly in the driver seat.

"What put Alabama over other schools is the home feel I get just from stepping on campus and the community and coaches," Murphy said. "After visiting Alabama a few times, I realized it was the right school for me."