Arizona State tight end coach Adam Breneman is on paid administrative leave amid an NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations, the university confirmed to ESPN on Sunday night.

The Sun Devils first confirmed that they were under investigation by the NCAA back in June but did not specify what the allegations were related to. Sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg at the time that the potential violations are linked to recent recruiting practices and likely involve several Arizona State coaches.

ASU wouldn't comment further on Breneman's leave, saying it is a human resources matter.

Sources said that part of the NCAA's investigation involves Arizona State hosting prospects during the recruiting dead period, which lasted from March 2020 to June 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. FBS programs were prohibited from having recruits on campus during the dead period.

Several sources in the Pac-12 told ESPN that ASU also faces allegations about recruiting practices that occurred when the dead period ended, including possible improper contact with prospects at an off-campus recruiting camp earlier this month.

It's unclear which, if any, of these allegations are tied to Breneman.