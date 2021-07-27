UNLV is set to add former Ohio State and Miami quarterback Tate Martell as an athlete, a school source confirmed to ESPN.

Martell, a Las Vegas native and ESPN's No. 127 overall recruit in the 2017 class, entered the NCAA's transfer portal in January after opting out of the 2020 season at Miami. He has two years of eligibility left despite beginning his career at Ohio State in 2017. Martell initially committed to both Washington and Texas A&M before signing with Ohio State, where he shared a quarterback room with J.T. Barrett, Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins.

Martell's father, Al, told 247Sports on Monday that Tate is headed to UNLV.

He had 269 pass yards and 128 rush yards for Ohio State in 2018 before transferring to Miami and receiving a waiver to play immediately. Martell played sparingly at quarterback and wide receiver for Miami in 2019, recording seven carries for 7 yards and completing one pass for 7 yards. He took several leaves of absence at Miami and was suspended for the 2020 opener against UAB.