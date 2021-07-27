The Florida Gators and UCF Knights have agreed to a three-game series that is scheduled to start in 2024, it was announced Tuesday.

The Gators will host the Knights in Gainesville on Oct. 5, 2024, travel to Orlando on Sept. 14, 2030, and then host UCF again on Sept. 3, 2033.

New UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir has made it a priority to set up a series with Florida since his arrival. His predecessor, Danny White, was adamant in discussions with Florida AD Scott Stricklin about scheduling a home-and-home only.

Mohajir has taken a different approach, especially with future nonconference schedules that have gaping holes in them.

"As I've said since arriving, we were in desperate need for games on our upcoming schedule," Mohajir said in a statement. "For the 2024 season specifically, we had three options. Play just 11 games instead of 12, play two FCS opponents, or play at Florida. We obviously made the best choice for our program and recruiting.

"Once we were able to secure this game in 2024, we then proceeded to add the home-and-home series at their earliest availability. We were at the point where we would have played a one-off guarantee game at Florida, but we were fortunate that we were able to add a home-and-home series as well, starting here at the Bounce House. It's a bonus that it happens to be an in-state team that will create a tremendous amount of excitement for both fan bases."

UCF and Florida have played only twice previously, with both games in Gainesville.