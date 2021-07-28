ESPN 300 cornerback Jeadyn Lukus committed to Clemson on Wednesday, choosing the Tigers over Ohio State and North Carolina.

Lukus is the No. 54 recruit overall in the 2022 class and the No. 9-ranked corner in the country. He's a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect out of Mauldin (South Carolina) High School.

With this commitment, Clemson now has five defensive backs committed in the class, with ESPN 300 corner Daylen Everette, the No. 48 recruit overall, ESPN 300 safeties Keon Sabb, ranked 149, and Sherrod Covil, the No. 172 prospect, as well as three-star corner Toriano Pride.

The staff had two ESPN 300 defensive backs in the 2021 class, with safety Andrew Mukuba and corner Nathaniel Wiggins, as well as two in the 2020 class with corner Fred Davis and R.J. Mickens, so this 2022 haul will help restock the secondary in the future.

Lukus' commitment gives the Tigers nine ESPN 300 commitments, which is three fewer than Penn State and Notre Dame, who each have the most ESPN 300 commitments (12) of any FBS program.