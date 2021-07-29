Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who has yet to start a game in his young career, has already signed deals using his name, image and likeness that are worth more than $800,000, according to sources.

However, Young has been presented -- but has yet to accept -- deals worth well in excess of $1 million, sources told ESPN.

Alabama coach Nick Saban sent shockwaves through college football last week when he told a group of Texas High School coaches that Young, a sophomore, was set to make "almost seven figures."

However, Saban declined to elaborate on the nature of those deals and would not say who the deals were with, leading to speculation about the actual amount and why he chose to talk about it so publicly.

Stanford coach Steve Shaw said at Pac-12 media days this week that Saban mentioning Young's worth was no accident.

"It's obvious to me that Nick wanted to plant that and make sure people knew that," he said. "It's a great way to recruit people to come to you."

Sources said that Young's deal with CashApp -- his only public endorsement to date -- is worth six-figures. He has already completed production on a commercial for the company which will also feature NFL quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Trey Lance.

The bulk of Young's other deals are in the memorabilia and trading card space, including Leaf, Wild Card and Onyx, sources said.

Young, who is represented by Creative Artist Agency, has yet to sign any local deals in Tuscaloosa.

He is expected to sign deals that would be mutually beneficial for teammates.

Young, a former five-star prospect from California, spent his freshman season as the backup to Mac Jones, who led Alabama to a national championship and was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Young, who is expected to be the starter, appeared in nine games last season and completed 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama is scheduled to open the season against Miami on Sept. 4 in Atlanta.