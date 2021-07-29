ESPN bolstered its response to a Big 12 conference letter that accused the network of trying to "destabilize" the league, writing in a letter of its own that ESPN has "engaged in no wrongful conduct" and that "there is nothing to 'cease and desist.'"

The letter from Magnus restated ESPN's position that the claims had no merit, and added: "Apart from a single vague allegation that ESPN has been 'actively engaged in discussions with at least one other' unnamed conference, which ESPN disputes, your letter consists entirely of unsubstantiated speculations and legal conclusions."

Texas and Oklahoma informed the Big 12 this week they would not be renewing an agreement that binds them to the league and its eight other members until 2025. The grant of media rights runs concurrently with the Big 12′s billion-dollar television contracts with ESPN and Fox.