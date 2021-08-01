ESPN 300 cornerback Jaheim Singletary decommitted from Ohio State on Sunday.

Singletary is the No. 15 prospect overall and was the second-highest-ranked commit in the Buckeyes class behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is the No. 1-ranked recruit. Singletary is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner from Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and is the fourth-best prospect in the state.

"First off, I would like to thank the entire Ohio State coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be part of the Buckeye family, and believing in my talents," Singletary wrote in a statement posted to social media on Sunday. "After talking it over with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Ohio State university and re-open my recruitment. Respect my decision."

Singletary recently took a visit to Miami and has had Georgia recruiting him heavily, despite being committed to Ohio State.

He posted several official offer letters on social media, since Sunday was the first day 2022 prospects could receive their official scholarship offers. Florida, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State were the schools he mentioned, and despite the decommitment, the Buckeyes still seem to be in the running.

Without Singletary in the class, Ohio State still has 10 ESPN 300 commitments, which is two behind Penn State and Notre Dame, which each have 12.