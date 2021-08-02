Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 2 prospect in the 2022 class, is forgoing his senior season to enroll at Ohio State.

Ewers is the top quarterback in the class and the No. 1 prospect in Texas out of Carroll High School in Southlake. He had initially committed to the Longhorns, but decommitted in October 2020.

When he committed to Texas, he said it was always a dream for him to play for the Longhorns, but once he decommitted he said those feelings changed along the way and Ohio State came into the picture.

On Twitter, Ewers cited his inability to profit off his own name, image and likeness as a high school athlete as one factor in his decision to head to Columbus early.

With Ewers skipping his senior season, he will enroll at Ohio State and will be eligible to compete in fall camp.

The Buckeyes are replacing quarterback Justin Fields, who was a first-round pick in the most recent NFL draft. C.J. Stroud is seemingly the front-runner for the starting job while competing with Jack Miller and Kyle McCord.

Stroud was the No. 104-ranked recruit in the 2020 class, with Miller ranked No. 284 in the same class. McCord just signed with the Buckeyes in 2021 and was the 31st-best prospect overall. It's unclear how Ewers will factor into that quarterback race, but he will have a shot to compete and earn the job once he gets to campus.