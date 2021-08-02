Alabama coach Nick Saban joins Get Up to discuss college athlete endorsement deals and his expectations for QB Bryce Young. (1:48)

Alabama's board of trustees on Monday approved a contract extension for football coach Nick Saban that will keep him in Tuscaloosa through the 2028 season.

Saban, who turns 70 in October, will make $8.4 million this year, with his salary set to increase annually. He will be paid an average of $9.8 million over the lifetime of the contract, with the final year coming in at $11.2 million.

Entering his 15th season at Alabama, Saban finds himself in the familiar position of defending national champion. Six of Saban's record seven national championships have come at Alabama. His other was at LSU in 2003.

According to his new deal, Saban will be paid an $800,000 completion benefit every year through 2025.

Among the annual incentives in the deal are $75,000 for appearing in the SEC championship game or $125,000 for winning it; $400,000 for appearing in any College Football Playoff semifinal game; and $600,000 for participating in the CFP championship game or $800,000 for winning the national title.