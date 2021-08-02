USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has been suspended from team activities following a felony domestic violence arrest July 24 in Los Angeles.

"USC does not condone violence of any kind. We are aware of the situation, and USC's Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it," the school said in a statement Monday. "Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time. The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities."

McCoy was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant, according to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson. McCoy was released on $50,000 bond and has a court date set for Nov. 24, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department online records.

No further details about his arrest were available.

As a redshirt freshman last season, McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in six games, starting three. He was expected to be a key figure in USC's offense this season.

Shortly after enrolling at USC in the spring of 2019 as the nation's No. 1-ranked athlete in his recruiting class, McCoy transferred to Texas before returning to USC prior to the season starting.