IRVING, Texas -- Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee, replacing Texas AD Chris Del Conte.

Wednesday's announcement comes less than a week after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC.

The 13-member selection committee primarily includes sitting athletic directors along with former players and coaches. Each Power 5 conference is represented by an active athletic director.

With Texas in the process of leaving the conference, the Big 12 nominated Taylor to replace Del Conte, the CFP said.

Taylor has been the athletic director at Kansas State since 2017. He served a long tenure as AD at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and in between was a deputy athletic director at Iowa.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will serve as the selection committee chairman for a second consecutive season.