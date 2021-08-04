Oregon defensive backs Jamal Hill and DJ James face charges stemming from incidents Tuesday night where three people reported being shot at with an airsoft gun.

Eugene police said a man reported being shot in the face with a "realistic-looking airsoft gun" by someone in a passing car. Two other people, including one riding an electric scooter, reported similar incidents in the same time span and area.

Police identified the occupants of the vehicle as Hill and James, who cooperated with officers. They both face three counts each of reckless endangering, assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

"We have high standards and expectations for the student-athletes in our program," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement. "We were made aware of the situation and are in process of gathering all of the related information, after which we will take appropriate action."

Hill, a sophomore safety from Rex, Georgia, had two interceptions, six pass deflections and 20 tackles for Oregon in 2020, when he was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention by the league's coaches. James, a sophomore cornerback from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in all seven games for Oregon last season and had 14 tackles. Both are expected to be part of Oregon's secondary rotation this season.

Oregon opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at home against Fresno State.