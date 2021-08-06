Texas and Texas A&M could see more recruiting battles in the near future with the Longhorns set to join the SEC in 2025, but the Aggies won the most recent battle after ESPN 300 safety Bryce Anderson committed on Friday.

Anderson is a 6-foot, 190-pound safety from West Brook Senior High School in Beaumont, Texas, and is the No. 56 recruit overall in the class. As the No. 14 prospect in Texas, Anderson narrowed down his list to the Longhorns and the Aggies before ultimately choosing Texas A&M.

He had taken visits to both schools, as well as Alabama, over the past month. Anderson adds to a strong Texas A&M class that now has seven ESPN 300 commitments. Prior to Anderson's commitment, the Aggies had the No. 11-ranked class behind Georgia, Florida State, Oregon and Texas.

The Aggies' class is led by a few highly ranked recruits, including quarterback Conner Weigman, the No. 35 prospect overall, defensive end Malick Sylla, ranked No. 46, and offensive tackle P.J. Williams, who is the No. 54-ranked recruit in the class.

With Anderson ranked as the No. 3 safety, Texas A&M now has six commitments ranked in the top 10 of their respective positions.