Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has been medically cleared to play this season, coach Dabo Swinney said Friday.

Despite that clearance, Ross must wait on his return to full-contact practice a little bit longer as he sits out the next week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Ross has been out since March 2020 with a congenital fusion in his spine, a condition he was born with but was unaware he had until he felt as if he had a stinger in his neck during spring practice.

He underwent surgery in June 2020, and he announced in January that he would return to Clemson. Ross and the Clemson coaches remained optimistic that he would be able to play this season, but he needed final medical clearance to do so.

"I am so thankful to my family, coaches and teammates for their support, to the Clemson trainers and doctors for their hard work, and to my surgeon Dr. [David] Okonkwo for believing this was possible," Ross said in an Instagram post on Friday. "I'm grateful I had access to so many experts to help me heal and give me the chance to determine my own future.

"I never take for granted the opportunity to wear that No. 8 jersey here at Clemson, and I am so blessed to be able to put it on again and go play the game I love."

The return of Ross, which is expected Aug. 13, is big for the Clemson offense. In 2019, Ross had a team-high 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns -- a year after gaining 1,000 yards as a true freshman.