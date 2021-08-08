Tributes pour in honoring Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden

Scott Van Pelt remembers the career and legacy of former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, who died Sunday at the age of 91. (4:17)

Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning, and the game lost one of its indelible icons.

Bowden coached at Florida State from 1976 to 2009, building the Seminoles' program into a national powerhouse. He won the 1993 and 1999 national championships and produced two Heisman trophy winners and scores of All-Americans and NFL draft picks. He also won 357 games in his coaching career, ranking second all time.

In July it was announced that Bowden had a terminal medical condition. He was 91.

"He was one of a kind," former Florida State running back Warrick Dunn said in a tweet.

His homespun, Southern charm as well as his success made him a beloved figure in the sport. Tribute poured in Sunday morning when Florida State announced his death.

"Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man," FSU coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. "He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived. It was the honor of my lifetime to know him and beyond anything I could dream to have a relationship with him.

With Bowden, FSU became a dominant program in the 1980s and '90s, ranking in the top five of the AP poll from 1987 to 2000. Many of his players posted messages Sunday.

FSU players

God bless the Bowden Family,Friends & Loved ones. My Prayers are with u. I've lost 1 of the best coaches I've ever had. pic.twitter.com/aNvkMJ704c — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 8, 2021

We lost a great one today! FAITH, FAMILY & FOOTBALL- nobody did it better than Coach Bowden. I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to play for this man. Condolences to the Bowden family and Rest In Peace my friend! #greatestofalltime pic.twitter.com/vKj9zU1SOA — Chris Weinke (@ChrisWeinke16) August 8, 2021

Sad day in the world. We lost a legend today. RIP to Bobby Bowden. We hate to see him go but it's a blessing to say that he lived a full life. He impacted so many lives and was able to spread his message across the world. His legacy will live on forever 🙏🏿 — freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) August 8, 2021

Coach Bobby Bowden for every hug after a TD, for every Pregame Bible verse devotion, for every 2nd & 3rd chance you gave, for every motivational speech, for every one of my teammates you recruited, for every phone call to ask me to be a Seminole, I thank you! Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EkteetkwDA — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) August 8, 2021

￼

I thank God for my relationship with Coach Bowden! I am so grateful to play for Coach Bowden.He built into our spirits"Faith,Family,Football" in that order! I will miss him and I hope to honor his legacy with how I live my life. RIP Coach B! pic.twitter.com/ndvP1ImVJb — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) August 8, 2021

Extremely sorry to hear about the passing of Coach Bobby Bowden. He treated all of us like one of his sons. You will be missed but the lessons learned will never be forgotten. GO NOLES!!! pic.twitter.com/6LriINGo7C — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) August 8, 2021

Coach Bowden, this @espn video is a perfect representation of you! When you recruited me, you promised my family that you'd support me as a football player AND as a student. You helped ALL of us be better men, leaders, and Christians. We love you, Coach. Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/53PvstBwCO — Myron Rolle, MD (@MyronRolle) August 8, 2021

Bowden's games with rivals Miami, Florida and later Clemson often carried national title implications and lived on in nickname-worthy lore. The was "Wide Right I" and its sequels. The "Choke at Doak" and the "Bowden Bowl" where Bobby Bowden faced his son Tommy Bowden, who was coach at Clemson in the late '90s and early 2000s. Those rivals paid their respects as well.

Rivals

Our condolences to the Bowden Family and the Florida State football program on the passing of Bobby Bowden, who was instrumental in making the UM-FSU rivalry one of the greatest in college football.



Rest in peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/MdGuy1gGk5 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 8, 2021

"He was the model. He was such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing: a man of faith, a great husband, a great father." - Dabo Swinney in July on Bobby Bowden



All of college football mourns this loss. Our 🧡🧡 are with the Bowdens today. https://t.co/XAqSvOx1Jv pic.twitter.com/8hdOpHaLoK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 8, 2021

Condolences to the Bowden and @FSUFootball family. We have lost a remarkable man and coach. RIP Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/MvNKodOa7W — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 8, 2021