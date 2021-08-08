        <
          Georgia Bulldogs special teams coordinator Scott Cochran steps away due to health issues

          6:26 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
          Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is stepping away from the program because of health issues, coach Kirby Smart said Sunday.

          Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, a senior defensive analyst with Georgia, will step in during Cochran's absence, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

          "Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being," Smart said in a prepared statement. "We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being."

          It's unclear how long Cochran, 42, will be away from the team, or what his long-term future with the program will be, a source told ESPN.

          Georgia in February 2020 hired Cochran, the head strength and conditioning coach at Alabama under Nick Saban, in a move that was seen as a major win for Smart and the Bulldogs. Cochran had not been in an on-field coaching role until last season at Georgia.

          Muschamp, a former safety at Georgia, spent the past five seasons as South Carolina's head coach. He's 55-51 as head coach at South Carolina at Florida, and has also served as a defensive assistant at Auburn, Texas and LSU, among other spots.