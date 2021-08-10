The disappearance of Dolores Wulff

Paul Wulff was only 12 when his mother, Dolores, disappeared from their family home in Woodland, California, about 20 miles west of Sacramento. He had largely been protected from his family's suspicions that his father, Carl, had murdered her, though Paul was occasionally thrust into the discord between his father and his family.

He later found refuge in football, first as a player at Washington State, then as a coach, including a four-year stint as head coach of his alma mater. He's currently an assistant at Cal Poly.

Then, last October, 41 years after the disappearance, Paul received a phone call. It was from a detective in Benicia, California, about 55 miles south of Woodland, in a neighboring county.

"Hey, well, I just wanted to tell you: I found your mom."

ESPN detailed the Wulff family's story and the mystery that took more than four decades to piece together.