Arizona State has placed assistant football coaches Chris Hawkins and Prentice Gill on paid leave, related to an ongoing NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations, the university confirmed Monday.

The two coaches join tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was placed on leave last month related to the same investigation.

Part of the NCAA investigation involves the ASU football program hosting prospects during the recruiting dead period, which lasted from March 2020 to June 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. FBS programs were prohibited from having recruits on campus during that time period.

ASU also faces allegations about recruiting practices that occurred when the dead period ended, including possible improper contact with prospects at an off-campus recruiting camp earlier this month.

ASU coach Herm Edwards has not named corresponding staff moves to account for Hawkins' and Gill's absences, but one likely option is for Donnie Henderson, who is on staff as a consultant, to coach defensive backs and graduate assistant Bobby Wade to coach receivers. Henderson previously served as a coordinator in the NFL (New York Jets, Detroit Lions), while Wade played seven years in the NFL.