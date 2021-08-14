South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty suffered a sprained ankle and is questionable to play in the Gamecocks' season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4.

Doty, a sophomore, started the final two games for South Carolina last season, throwing a combined two touchdowns and two interceptions in losses to Georgia and Kentucky.

South Carolina first-year coach Shane Beamer named Doty the starter in the spring.

Beamer said the injury to Doty wasn't as serious as first thought and is not considered season-ending.

"We will re-evaluate him here in a couple weeks," Beamer told reporters on Saturday. "Luke is in great spirits and optimistic he will be able to play in the first game. If not, it will be soon after that."

With Doty sidelined for the time being, South Carolina will turn to either Colten Gauthier or Jason Brown at quarterback.