ESPN 300 wide receiver Luther Burden decommitted from Oklahoma on Tuesday after being committed to the Sooners since October.

Burden is the third ESPN 300 wide receiver to decommit from Oklahoma in the 2022 cycle, along with Talyn Shettron, the No. 26 prospect who flipped to Oklahoma State, and Jordan Hudson, who is ranked No. 43 and committed to SMU.

Burden is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver out of East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Illinois, and is the No. 2-ranked receiver overall. Other schools have continued to recruit Burden, and while he decommitted from Oklahoma, the Sooners will still be in consideration, along with such schools as Georgia and Missouri.

Oklahoma has lost some firepower at receiver in this class, but ESPN 300 wide receiver Robert Spears-Jennings remains committed. The coaches also signed the No. 1 receiver in 2021 in Mario Williams Jr. as well as ESPN 300 receivers Jalil Farooq and Cody Jackson.

With Burden's decommitment, Oklahoma now has eight ESPN 300 recruits in the 2022 class, with defensive end Derrick Moore and running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Raleek Brown the three highest-ranked prospects.