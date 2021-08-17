New Mexico is set to announce Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson as its starting quarterback later Tuesday, a source told ESPN.

Wilson, who transferred to New Mexico in March, went 17-8 as Kentucky's starter and is the only player in team history to record 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015).

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Wilson ranks third in Kentucky history in career completion percentage (.649) and eighth in total offense (4,458). Wilson began his career at Oregon before transferring to Garden City Community College in Kansas and then to Kentucky. He helped the Wildcats to a 10-3 season in 2018.

Several quarterbacks shared time for New Mexico in 2020, combining for only seven touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games. The Lobos open the season Sept. 2 at home against Houston Baptist.

Yahoo! Sports first reported New Mexico's starting quarterback choice.