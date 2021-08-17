The Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday an updated policy that teams that do not have enough players to compete due to COVID-19, or for any reason, will be charged with a forfeit.

The league said for conference games, it will be handled as if a game has been played. The team that forfeits will be credited with a loss and the opponent with a win.

The forfeit can be declared at any point before a game is completed. If both teams are unable to play, the game would be declared no contest.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has the discretion to deem a game a no contest "if extraordinary circumstances warrant," the statement said.