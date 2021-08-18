LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska announced that the NCAA is looking into its football program after a report said Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off-campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.

"We just wanted to acknowledge that there is an NCAA investigation that is currently engaged with our athletic department and our football program specifically," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told reporters Wednesday. "We want you to know that we have complied 100% with the NCAA and been very collaborative with our approach with them with all of their investigation.

"We will continue to do whatever the NCAA asks us to do. Our coaches, including Coach Frost, have done a great job and been very accessible working with the NCAA as we work through these investigations."

Citing unidentified sources, The Action Network reported that Nebraska has "significant video footage" confirming that practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants.

The NCAA has interviewed Frost, current and former staff members, administrators and football players, and Frost has hired an attorney. The alleged violations occurred in the past 12 months.

The NCAA investigation includes Nebraska's impermissible use of analysts and consultants running special teams drills, according to the report. Analysts are not among the 10 full-time on-field assistants and are not allowed to speak with players.

A year ago, the NCAA disallowed organized workouts because of the pandemic. According to the report, Nebraska allegedly relocated its strength workouts to an undisclosed off-campus location to avoid detection at the direction of NU's strength and conditioning staff.

Alberts would not confirm whether there are multiple NCAA investigations when asked. He was aware of the investigation, which began before his hiring as athletic director last month. Alberts said he wasn't "at liberty" to provide more details or context about the investigations.

Frost, who has a 12-20 record in his first three seasons at Nebraska, begins his fourth season against Illinois on Aug. 28. Under his leadership, the Cornhuskers have never finished higher than fifth in the Big Ten West. The program has had four straight losing seasons, its longest streak since the late 1950s.

The quarterback for the Huskers' 1997 national championship, Frost returned to his alma mater after being named national coach of the year for leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record in 2017. He is under contract with Nebraska through 2026, and his current buyout is $20 million.

The special teams analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, was fired in January. Gerrod Lambrecht, Frost's chief of staff, resigned two weeks ago.

Alberts was hired as athletic director in July after Bill Moos unexpectedly announced his retirement.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.