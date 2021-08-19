The ACC announced Thursday that teams unable to play this season because they do not have enough players due to COVID-19 will be charged with a forfeit.

Each Power 5 conference has now announced a similar policy. In the ACC, the forfeiting team will be given a loss in the conference standings, while its scheduled opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams cannot play because they do not have enough players due to COVID-19, they will both be charged with a forfeit and a loss in the conference standings.

The game rescheduling policy applies to football, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

In addition, the ACC updated its testing guidelines. Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer subject to surveillance testing. Unvaccinated individuals on a team with a vaccination rate of less than 85% must be tested at least three times a week with a PCR test. Unvaccinated individuals on a team with a vaccination rate of 85% or higher must be tested once a week.

Six ACC universities -- Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest -- are requiring vaccinations for students unless they have a religious or medical exemption.