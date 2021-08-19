LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first-degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party.

The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back JuTahn McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Vito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

The players face arraignment Friday in Fayette County District Court.

The release stated that on March 6 three individuals entered a private party that they were not invited to at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals.

They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release stated.

"I am aware of the situation that arose today," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said in a statement released to local media. "Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.