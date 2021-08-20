First-year Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home without any symptoms, he said Friday.

In a statement released by the university, Harsin said he tested positive Thursday.

He will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice, while assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who also coaches linebackers and is the defensive run game coordinator, will assume in-person head-coaching duties.

"As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise," the 44-year-old Harsin said in a statement. "... Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful.

"I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started."

Harsin has not said publicly if he has been vaccinated, and a school spokesman could not immediately confirm if others on the staff or team had to be quarantined as a result of the positive test.

Auburn opens the season against Akron on Sept. 4 (7 p.m. ET/ESPN).