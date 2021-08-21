ESPN 300 defensive tackle Travis Shaw committed to North Carolina on Saturday.

Shaw is the No. 18 ranked recruit overall and the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina. It's the third year in a row the Tar Heels' coaching staff has gained a commitment from the top in-state prospect. The staff added five-star defensive end Keeshawn Silver in 2021 and five-star defensive end Desmond Evans in 2020.

Shaw is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He chose the Tar Heels over Clemson and a handful of other top programs.

He is the highest-ranked commitment in the class for North Carolina, ahead of wide receiver Tychaun Chapman, the No. 48 recruit, and linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, ranked No. 166 overall. His commitment gives the Tar Heels seven ESPN 300 commitments overall.