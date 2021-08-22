Oklahoma received a commitment from Brandon Inniss on Sunday, as the ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Ohio State.

Inniss, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound prospect from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, is the No. 18-ranked recruit overall and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 class.

The Sooners have been successful in recruiting elite receivers, signing Marvin Mims, who had an excellent freshman season, in 2020 as well as three ESPN 300 receivers in 2021. The haul from the last class included the No. 1 receiver, Mario Williams.

Oklahoma has lost commitments from three ESPN 300 receivers in the 2022 cycle, as Luther Burden, Talyn Shetron and Jordan Hudson decommitted. Despite those losses, the Sooners still have ESPN 300 receiver Robert Spears-Jennings.

With the addition of Inniss to the 2023 cycle, Oklahoma now has five ESPN Jr. 300 commitments, along with quarterback Malachi Nelson, wide receiver Makai Lemon, tight end Luke Hasz and running back Treyaun Webb.