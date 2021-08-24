Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced on Tuesday that he has recovered from a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

Mason, who was previously the head coach at Vanderbilt, said he was looking forward to returning to the team and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Mason said he has lost two family members to the virus and has a daughter who is immunocompromised, making her more susceptible to the virus.

A true blessing to be back doing what I love to do💯👊🏽#WDE #findyourwhy pic.twitter.com/61DseOJFWC — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) August 24, 2021

Last week, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin announced that he was Covid positive and isolating at home without symptoms.

The earliest he can return to the team is next week - in time for Auburn's season-opener against Akron on Sept. 4.

In the meantime, assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who also coaches linebackers and is the defensive run game coordinator, has assumed in-person head-coaching duties.