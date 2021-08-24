LSU will require anyone attending Tiger Stadium who is 12 years of age or older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, the school announced on Tuesday.

LSU, which became the first school in the SEC to outline such a policy, cited a rise in COVID-19 cases and the "highly transmissible" delta variant.

The policy will go into effect in time for LSU's home opener against McNeese State on Sept. 11.

Those younger than 12 will not have to show proof of a negative PCR test. However, masks will be required for children between 5 and 11 years old and encouraged for those younger than 5.

According to the CDC, only 50.3% of adults in the state of Louisiana have been fully vaccinated -- a rate that's among the 10 lowest in the U.S.

"As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community," LSU President William F. Tate IV said in a statement. "While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread."

Fans who have received only one shot of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be required to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff.

"We have the best fans in college football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Tiger Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable," LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward said in a statement. "When our fans arrive on Saturdays to cheer on the Tigers, they will have confidence that we have taken measures to mitigate their health risks. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community. We are confident our fans will do the same, and I encourage all Tiger fans to receive vaccinations today."