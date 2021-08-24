Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough, who transferred to Texas Tech this spring, has earned the Red Raiders' starting quarterback job, coach Matt Wells said Tuesday.

"This is the most talented our quarterback room has been since we arrived here at Texas Tech," said Wells, who is entering his third season as the Red Raiders' head coach. "After evaluating the entire body of work, we feel as a staff that Tyler gives this team the best chance to win. He is well-respected by his teammates, a tireless worker and has developed a strong understanding of what we want to do as an offense."

Shough, who was a backup to Justin Herbert at Oregon as a redshirt freshman in 2019, started seven games for the Ducks last season, throwing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. But he eventually split time with Anthony Brown, who saw playing time in the Pac-12 championship game and the Fiesta Bowl.

At Texas Tech, Shough replaces Alan Bowman, who transferred to Michigan this offseason. He won the job over Henry Colombi, who played in six games for the Red Raiders last season.

Texas Tech is attempting to bolster its offense under offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, who returned to his alma mater from TCU this year. Last season, under former coordinator David Yost, the Red Raiders ranked 57th nationally in scoring offense and sixth in the Big 12, averaging 29.1 points per game.

Texas Tech opens its season Sept. 4 at Houston in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium on ESPN.