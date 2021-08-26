SEC Now analyst Matt Stinchcomb questions Alabama's No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll because of the new group of offensive players. (2:25)

Does Alabama deserve to be ranked No. 1? (2:25)

The 2021 college football season is just about ready to kick off, and while there are sure to be innumerable twists, turns, thrills and chills along the way, we're going to skip the main course and head right to the dessert table by predicting all 44 bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP National Championship game.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have dusted off their crystal balls and made their preseason picks, and will continue to hone their bowl forecasts as the season progresses. But for now, here's how they see bowl season shaping up.

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Georgia

CFP Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

CFP Semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Bowl Season

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Toledo vs. FAU

Schlabach: Ball State vs. FAU

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

6 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Charlotte vs. Houston

Schlabach: Tulane vs. Western Kentucky

Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Miami (Ohio)

Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. Memphis

College Pick 'Em Pick the winner of 10 college football matchups each week. Play straight up or confidence. Make Your Picks

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Alcorn State vs. South Carolina State

Schlabach: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan

Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Kent State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Marshall vs. BYU

Schlabach: UAB vs. BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Arkansas State vs. Western Michigan

Schlabach: Georgia State vs. Western Michigan

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

7:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Colorado vs. San Jose State

Schlabach: UCLA vs. Boise State

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Marshall

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Kent State

Schlabach: Tulsa vs. Coastal Carolina

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Buffalo vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Toledo vs. San Diego State

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: SMU vs. North Texas

Schlabach: SMU vs. Wyoming

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Army vs. Middle Tennessee

Schlabach: Army vs. UTEP

Dec. 23

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: South Carolina vs. Louisville

Schlabach: Virginia vs. Southern Miss

Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Nevada vs. Stanford

Schlabach: Fresno State vs. California

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Southern Miss. vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Troy vs. Liberty

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Purdue vs. Ball State

Schlabach: Maryland vs. Ohio

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: NC State vs. UCF

Schlabach: Navy vs. Louisville

Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa

Schlabach: Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech

College football's top 100 With the 2021 college football season upon us, we asked our experts who would be the best players this year. Top 100 Chris Low's preseason All-America team

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Tulane

Schlabach: Houston vs. Air Force

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

6:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Schlabach: Arkansas vs. West Virginia

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Petco Park (San Diego)

8 p.m. on Fox

Bonagura: Arizona State vs. Pitt

Schlabach: Stanford vs. NC State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Baylor vs. Michigan State

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Minnesota

Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Virginia vs. Memphis

Schlabach: Florida State vs. UCF

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Boston College

Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Virginia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Miami

Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. North Carolina

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Texas vs. Washington

Schlabach: Texas vs. Washington

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

11:30 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech

Schlabach: Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

3 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Auburn vs. Northwestern

Schlabach: Auburn vs. Indiana

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

10:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Utah vs. Indiana

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Arizona State

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Ole Miss vs. North Carolina

Schlabach: Ole Miss vs. Miami

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

12:30 p.m. on CBS

Bonagura: UCLA vs. Wake Forest

Schlabach: Utah vs. Boston College

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

5:30 p.m.

Bonagura: Central Michigan vs. Boise State

Schlabach: Miami (Ohio) vs. Nevada

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: LSU vs. Iowa

Schlabach: LSU vs. Penn State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Florida vs. Penn State

Schlabach: Florida vs. Iowa

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: USC vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

5 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. USC

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

8:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Georgia

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Time TBD on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: TCU vs. Missouri

Schlabach: TCU vs. Missouri

Date TBD

Redbox Bowl

Site TBD

Bonagura: Minnesota vs. California

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Colorado