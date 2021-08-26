        <
          College football preseason bowl projections for every game, including the playoff

          7:35 AM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          The 2021 college football season is just about ready to kick off, and while there are sure to be innumerable twists, turns, thrills and chills along the way, we're going to skip the main course and head right to the dessert table by predicting all 44 bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP National Championship game.

          ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have dusted off their crystal balls and made their preseason picks, and will continue to hone their bowl forecasts as the season progresses. But for now, here's how they see bowl season shaping up.

          All times Eastern

          College Football Playoff

          CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
          Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
          Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Georgia

          CFP Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

          CFP Semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

          Bowl Season

          Dec. 17

          Bahamas Bowl
          Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. FAU
          Schlabach: Ball State vs. FAU

          Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          6 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Charlotte vs. Houston
          Schlabach: Tulane vs. Western Kentucky

          Dec. 18

          RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Miami (Ohio)
          Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. Memphis

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Alcorn State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T

          New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          2:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan
          Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Kent State

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. BYU
          Schlabach: UAB vs. BYU

          LendingTree Bowl
          Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          5:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Arkansas State vs. Western Michigan
          Schlabach: Georgia State vs. Western Michigan

          Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          7:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Colorado vs. San Jose State
          Schlabach: UCLA vs. Boise State

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
          9:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Marshall

          Dec. 20

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Kent State
          Schlabach: Tulsa vs. Coastal Carolina

          Dec. 21

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Toledo vs. San Diego State

          Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          7:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: SMU vs. North Texas
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Wyoming

          Dec. 22

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Army vs. Middle Tennessee
          Schlabach: Army vs. UTEP

          Dec. 23

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: South Carolina vs. Louisville
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Southern Miss

          Dec. 24

          EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Nevada vs. Stanford
          Schlabach: Fresno State vs. California

          Dec. 25

          Camellia Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Southern Miss. vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Troy vs. Liberty

          Dec. 27

          Quick Lane Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Purdue vs. Ball State
          Schlabach: Maryland vs. Ohio

          Military Bowl presented by Peraton
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: NC State vs. UCF
          Schlabach: Navy vs. Louisville

          Dec. 28

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
          Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa
          Schlabach: Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          3:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Air Force

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          6:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
          Schlabach: Arkansas vs. West Virginia

          San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
          Petco Park (San Diego)
          8 p.m. on Fox
          Bonagura: Arizona State vs. Pitt
          Schlabach: Stanford vs. NC State

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Michigan State
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Minnesota

          Dec. 29

          Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: Florida State vs. UCF

          New Era Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (New York)
          2:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Boston College
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Virginia Tech

          Cheez-It Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Miami
          Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. North Carolina

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Texas vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Texas vs. Washington

          Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          11:30 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech
          Schlabach: Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          3 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Auburn vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: Auburn vs. Indiana

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          10:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Utah vs. Indiana
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Arizona State

          Dec. 31

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
          11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Ole Miss vs. North Carolina
          Schlabach: Ole Miss vs. Miami

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          12:30 p.m. on CBS
          Bonagura: UCLA vs. Wake Forest
          Schlabach: Utah vs. Boston College

          Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          5:30 p.m.
          Bonagura: Central Michigan vs. Boise State
          Schlabach: Miami (Ohio) vs. Nevada

          Jan. 1

          Outback Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: LSU vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: LSU vs. Penn State

          Vrbo Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida vs. Penn State
          Schlabach: Florida vs. Iowa

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: USC vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Oregon vs. Cincinnati

          Rose Bowl Game
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          5 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Oregon
          Schlabach: Ohio State vs. USC

          Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
          8:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Georgia
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

          Jan. 4

          Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          Time TBD on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Missouri

          Date TBD

          Redbox Bowl
          Site TBD
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. California
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Colorado