USC wide receiver Bru McCoy will not face criminal charges stemming from a felony domestic violence arrest on July 24.

"The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has declined to file any criminal charges against Bru McCoy," said Michael Goldstein, McCoy's attorney, in a statement on Wednesday. "We appreciate the careful consideration by both the District Attorney's Office and LAPD. We trusted the process and the right decision was made."

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office determined it had insufficient evidence to proceed with the case, according to the Los Angeles Times.

McCoy remains suspended from all team activities as the school conducts its own review of the allegations, and it is unclear if, or when, he will return to the team.

McCoy was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant, according to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson. McCoy was released on $50,000 bond and had a court date set for Nov. 24, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department online records.

As a redshirt freshman last season, McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in six games, starting three. He was expected to be a key figure in USC's offense this season.

Shortly after enrolling at USC in the spring of 2019 as the nation's No. 1-ranked athlete in his recruiting class, McCoy transferred to Texas before returning to USC prior to the season starting.