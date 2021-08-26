No. 24 Utah is set to start quarterback Charlie Brewer, a transfer from Baylor, when it opens the season Sept. 2 against Weber State.

Brewer appears atop the quarterback depth chart Utah released Thursday. He has been competing throughout the offseason with Cameron Rising, who joined Utah in 2019 after transferring from Texas. Rising started Utah's 2020 opener but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Brewer started 39 games for Baylor from 2017 to 2020, helping the Bears to the Big 12 championship game in 2019. He ranks second on Baylor's career list for passing yards (9,700) and passing touchdowns (65) and had a team-record 828 completions.

Brewer entered preseason camp with the edge in the quarterback competition after going 15-for-15 for 151 yards and two touchdowns during Utah's spring game.

Utah was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 South Division in the league's preseason poll.