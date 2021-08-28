Best signs from College GameDay live from the MEAC/SWAC Challenge

College football is back and so is College Gameday. Along with it comes all the signs.
For Week 0, College GameDay was live from Atlanta, Georgia, for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with HBCU powers Alcorn State and North Carolina Central facing off.
Rap trio Migos was in the house and the fans were in fine form with their signs. We got a "We Want Bama State" which gives the Alabama Crimson Tide, the preseason No. 1 team, a reprieve for a week.
Here are some of the best signs from College GameDay.
.@BamaStateFB 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/xVxi1yFu5b— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021
🧢 or no 🧢? @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/Ou4SFPSWzS— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021
The rings tho 😍 pic.twitter.com/WyrbsRDnX1— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021
Still a W 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/CxRWKO1qSG— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021
More than just a game.— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BHB3kF9Wpb
😬 don't be THAT guy pic.twitter.com/0NBGdKrSjV— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021