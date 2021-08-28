Best signs from College GameDay live from the MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Lee Corso makes his first headgear pick of the season for Alcorn State and North Carolina Central. (0:43)

College football is back and so is College Gameday. Along with it comes all the signs.

For Week 0, College GameDay was live from Atlanta, Georgia, for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with HBCU powers Alcorn State and North Carolina Central facing off.

Rap trio Migos was in the house and the fans were in fine form with their signs. We got a "We Want Bama State" which gives the Alabama Crimson Tide, the preseason No. 1 team, a reprieve for a week.

Here are some of the best signs from College GameDay.

The rings tho 😍 pic.twitter.com/WyrbsRDnX1 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021

Still a W 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CxRWKO1qSG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021

More than just a game.



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BHB3kF9Wpb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021