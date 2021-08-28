With Hurricane Ida approaching the Louisiana coast and expected to make landfall on Sunday, LSU announced that the football team would be moving to Houston on Saturday for next week's practice.

The Tigers play at UCLA on Sept. 4. The school says the team will leave from Houston for Los Angeles on Thursday.

LSU Football players and staff will head to Houston tonight. The plan is to practice there and depart Thursday for LA. Be safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/V6w2UE6yqS — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 28, 2021

National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham said during the agency's 5 p.m. ET update on Saturday that the storm is projected to be a Category 4 hurricane with 135 mph winds at landfall.

Tulane, which is set to play at Oklahoma, says its football team will relocate to Birmingham, Alabama, to prepare, while its volleyball team will move to Tallahassee, Florida, and will return to New Orleans when power is restored.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a statement on Friday night saying the schools have remained in communication.

"We are praying for everyone's safety. At this time, the game slated for Saturday, September 4, is still on as planned. However, both universities are considering contingencies should post-storm conditions warrant. It is too early to speculate, but we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to take necessary actions as appropriate. Again, our concern rests with our friends at Tulane and all of those who could be impacted by the hurricane."

Louisiana spokesman Josh Brunner said on Saturday that the Ragin' Cajuns, who are playing at Texas in Week 1, will remain in Lafayette, as Ida is projected to land to the east of them.

"We obviously wish the best for LSU and the rest of the state," Brunner said.