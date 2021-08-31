Nebraska's proud sellout streak will survive another week.

The Cornhuskers announced on Tuesday that the Fordham game on Saturday will be its 376th consecutive sellout, continuing a streak that dates to the Bob Devaney era in 1962.

The remaining tickets that were purchased will go to a new program Nebraska started called the Red Carpet Experience, which provides tickets and a small meal to children in eighth grade or younger.

"We had two generous donors come forward and purchase the remaining tickets for the home opener so that we could provide those tickets to young people throughout the state," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said.

The school said that tickets still remain for each of Nebraska's other six home games this season. The record has been the subject of a great deal of concern in Nebraska as the Huskers opened the season with a 33-20 loss at Illinois. Coach Scott Frost, now in his fourth season is 12-21 at Nebraska and 9-18 in the Big Ten, and the two home nonconference games against Fordham and Buffalo have not generated a great deal of enthusiasm.

Alberts said last week, in an appearance on the university's "Sports Nightly" show, that continuing the streak will be a challenge this season but that he continues to work to keep it alive.

"This is really important to us," Alberts said. "It's important to our football program. It's important to our fans. We have tickets to sell; we have tickets to move."

Alberts said he was optimistic the streak could survive but pressed fans to help.

"We've got work to do," he continued. "I would challenge and ask Husker Nation to continue helping us. Ask your neighbor if they've bought season tickets to Husker football and put some pressure on, because we want to keep that streak going."