BYU coach Kalani Sitake has received a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

Sitake led BYU to an 11-1 record and a No. 11 finish in the AP poll last season, the team's best final ranking since 1996. A former BYU fullback, Sitake is 38-26 in five seasons at his alma mater, reaching four bowl games and winning three.

In November 2019, BYU extended Sitake's contract through the 2023 season. Sitake, 45, was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award in 2020. As a private school, BYU does not release salary details for coaches.

"We are happy to sign Kalani to an extension that keeps him connected to BYU for years to come," athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a prepared statement. "This is about setting our student-athletes up for success. Kalani's culture of love and learning has created an incredible environment for his student-athletes and Cougar Nation that we are all inspired by."

BYU, which is receiving votes in the preseason AP poll, opens its season Saturday against Arizona in Las Vegas, as part of the Vegas Kickoff Classic. The Cougars, an FBS independent, face seven Power 5 opponents this season, including No. 15 USC, No. 24 Utah and No. 25 Arizona State.