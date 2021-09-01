SEC Now analyst Gene Chizik says that if he were to draft a specific skill group from the SEC, it would be Texas A&M's because of its dynamic running back core. (0:51)

Texas A&M is finalizing a new contract extension for football coach Jimbo Fisher that will increase his average annual salary to more than $9 million, sources told ESPN.

Fisher, entering his fourth season at Texas A&M, originally signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he was hired away from Florida State after leading the Seminoles' program for eight seasons. Fisher's new deal will keep him at 10 years, running through the 2030 season, and be worth more than $90 million.

It places him second nationally behind Alabama's Nick Saban as the highest-paid coaches in college football. Saban received a raise and extension this summer that will take him to an average of $10.6 million annually through the 2028 season.

Fisher is 26-10 in three seasons at Texas A&M.

The Aggies, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press preseason poll, open the 2021 season Saturday against Kent State. They finished one spot out of the College Football Playoff a year ago and ended the season ranked No. 4 nationally after winning eight straight games, including a 41-27 decision over North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

At Florida State, Fisher guided the Seminoles to the 2013 national championship. He won at least 10 games in six of his eight seasons in Tallahassee.

The Houston Chronicle was first to report that Fisher was receiving a raise and extension.