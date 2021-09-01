LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said on Wednesday that all players and coaches, along with their families, are safe after Hurricane Ida tore through the Gulf Coast this week.

However, he said, some families experienced severe damage to their homes and have been displaced by the storm that caused widespread flooding in New Orleans and areas across the state of Louisiana.

"Our administration has been trying to help with anyone who has needed help," he said. "Everybody's OK. Some of their houses are really damaged. Some are displaced in hotels. For the most part, I think everybody's fine."

The football team left Baton Rouge ahead of the storm, staying at a hotel and practicing in Houston this week before it heads to Los Angeles to play UCLA on Saturday.

Baton Rouge sustained significant damage from Ida, and most of the city is still without power.

LSU lists 60 players from Louisiana on its roster.

Orgeron is from nearby Larose, which sustained heavy damage from the storm.