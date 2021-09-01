Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders has signed a name, image and likeness deal with Beats by Dre as a brand ambassador.

Sanders is the son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and is the first college athlete the brand has signed.

"I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle," Shedeur Sanders said. "I'm excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that's exactly what I want to do with my career. It's an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn't have imagined a better partnership."

Sanders has brought a lot of firsts to Jackson State, as he was the highest-ranked recruit ever to sign with the school's football program. He was ranked No. 61 overall in the 2021 class and committed to the Tigers shortly after his dad was hired at the school.

Sanders, who will make his college debut at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN2 against FAMU, will be managed for future NIL deals by SMAC Entertainment and WME sports.