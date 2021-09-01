Gene Wojciechowski looks back at the life and career of Bobby Bowden and what made him so much more than a football coach. (2:07)

The Florida State Seminoles will honor late coach Bobby Bowden this season with various tributes, including on-field logos and his famous signature on the back of the team's helmets, the school announced Wednesday.

Bowden, who coached for 34 years at Florida State and won 315 games with the Seminoles, died last month at the age of 91 of pancreatic cancer.

The Bowden logo -- with his iconic hat and "Bobby" signature -- will be painted on each 25-yard line opposite the ACC logos. In the south end zone, a tribute banner with the same logo also will be installed.

The back helmet bumper for the Florida State Seminoles this season will feature Coach Bobby Bowden's signature in garnet on a white background. Courtesy: Florida State University

Each back helmet bumper will have Bowden's signature in garnet on a white background, while each coach's polo shirt will have the Bowden patch on one sleeve.

The field inside Doak Campbell Stadium is already named for him. Bowden won two national championships at Florida State, and helped establish the Seminoles as a national power during his time at the school.