The ACC has hired Karina Tovar as its first on-field female football official in one of several changes announced Thursday to its officiating program.

Tovar served the past two years as a Conference USA official.

In addition, the league has enhanced and upgraded the technology available to officials during games. For every ACC-officiated game this season, the referee will have a tablet during replay reviews.

Each ACC replay system will be updated with a new 12-input video system, giving the replay official three times as many camera angles in real time as the play occurs. This change will help eliminate unnecessary stoppages and speed up reviews.

Longtime ACC referee Ron Cherry, who retired from active on-field officiating following the 2016 season, will now serve as the league's lead scout in recruiting officials. Longtime ACC official Chris Junjulas will move to the Game Day Operations Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, to serve as the assistant supervisor of instant replay.