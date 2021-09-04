Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Monday's season opener against Louisville.

Kiffin said in a statement that he had developed a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

"I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing over mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did," Kiffin said. "I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game."

Ole Miss said it has not decided who will handle the head-coaching duties Monday for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Kiffin said earlier this month that there was a 100% vaccination rate among Ole Miss players, coaches and staff members.

The 46-year-old Kiffin is starting his second season with the Rebels after going 5-5 in 2020.