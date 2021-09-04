Wisconsin starting linebacker Leo Chenal will miss the first two games for the No. 12 Badgers -- including Saturday's opener against No. 19 Penn State -- after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on social media.

"To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games," Chenal posted to Instagram. "That aside, I am excited to see the boys kill it today."

In addition to missing Saturday's game against the Nittany Lions, Chenal, who started seven games last season, will miss next week's scheduled game vs. Central Michigan.

Chenal had 40 tackles and a team-high three sacks in 2020, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Wisconsin also said cornerback Deron Harrell and linebacker Aaron Witt were unavailable for Saturday's game vs. Penn State. No reasons were listed for their absences.