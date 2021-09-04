The Miami Hurricanes on Saturday have suspended two more players for team rules violations, including backup running back Jaylan Knighton.

Knighton will miss four games, and backup tight end Larry Hodges will miss two games. Earlier this week, Miami coach Manny Diaz said backup safety Avantae Williams would be suspended for six games.

Knighton was the only one of the three suspended players to be on the two-deep depth chart released this week.

Donald Chaney Jr. is expected to be featured more behind starting running back Cam'Ron Harris. Last season, Knighton started two games and had 209 yards rushing with two total touchdowns.

No. 14 Miami plays No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.