Oklahoma State will be without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders for Saturday night's opener against Missouri State due to COVID-19 protocols, sources told ESPN.

The Cowboy Radio Network reported that sophomore Shane Illingworth is expected to make his third career start at quarterback in place of Sanders, who has missed at least a portion of seven games in the past three seasons.

Sanders missed two games early last season with an ankle injury. He missed most of the final three games of his redshirt freshman season in 2019 with a hand injury. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year that season.

Sanders, a redshirt junior, passed for 2,007 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 10 games last season.

Illingworth played in four games last season as a true freshman and started against West Virginia and Kansas.