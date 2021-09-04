Bryce Young throws for 344 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama's 44-13 win vs. Miami. (1:54)

Bryce Young's first start as Alabama's quarterback proved historic as he set a school record for passing touchdowns and yards in a debut as a starter in Saturday's 44-13 win over Miami.

Young, a sophomore, had four passing touchdowns midway through the third quarter with Alabama dominating Miami, 41-3. His 344 passing yards are also the most ever by an Alabama quarterback starting his first game.

A former five-star prospect out of California, Young played sparingly as a freshman last season. He was the primary backup to Mac Jones, who was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

Young appeared in nine games last season, including late during Alabama's win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Young's 94-yard pass to Jameson Williams against Miami is tied for the second-longest touchdown pass in Alabama history.