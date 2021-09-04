Bama's decisive victory over Miami was a trending topic in the social world

College football has been back for a few days but, there's nothing like a Saturday afternoon showdown.
Alabama and Miami are two of the most storied programs in college football and with two giants facing each other for the first time since the 1993 Sugar Bowl, this matchup was sure to be a treat. However, the opening day shellacking was anything but sweet for the Hurricanes.
There's no place like home -- er, Atlanta -- for the Crimson Tide.
Goodmorning everyone & ROLLTIDE!! 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘— Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) September 4, 2021
GAMEDAY! @AlabamaFTBL is back. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/pcxx2oVAmi— Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) September 4, 2021
The Walk of Champions is back! #RollTide #BamaGameday pic.twitter.com/yZcjkmH5q0— Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) September 4, 2021
Their only loss was in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, so Alabama entered the matchup with a 14-game win streak in Atlanta.
Scoring was not an issue for Cameron Latu, or the rest of his team. The Crimson Tide has now scored 30+ points in 27 straight games, which is the second longest streak in the AP Poll Era.
LATTTUUUUUU— Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) September 4, 2021
Latuuuuuuu!!!— Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) September 4, 2021
That's ✌️ @cameronlatu#BamaFactor #RollTide— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/yGSDvoPfv3
chill out latu— Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) September 4, 2021
Bryce Young didn't waste any time getting comfortable in his new role as starting quarterback.
Alabama doesn't rebuild, they reload 👀 pic.twitter.com/7tvlAq3Yk8— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2021
Breaking Records. ✊— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 4, 2021
Bryce Young is the first QB in Alabama history with 4 Pass TD in his starting debut.
Young breaks the record previously shared by Mac Jones and Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/vlqxv54JSU
.@_Bryce_Young throwin' 🎯— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/OtdNcYtllS
Bama's decisive victory over Miami attracted some attention on Twitter from some of the University's distinguished alumni.
September 4, 2021
September 4, 2021
The Tide always rolls.— Damien Harris (@DHx34) September 4, 2021
BAMA— Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) September 4, 2021
#Rydeouts !!!!!!— DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) September 4, 2021