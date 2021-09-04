        <
          Bama's decisive victory over Miami was a trending topic in the social world

          Williams races by everyone for 94-yard Bama TD (0:33)

          Alabama QB Bryce Young finds Jameson Williams for an electric 94-yard touchdown vs. Miami. (0:33)

          7:11 PM ET
          • Brianna Williams

          College football has been back for a few days but, there's nothing like a Saturday afternoon showdown.

          Alabama and Miami are two of the most storied programs in college football and with two giants facing each other for the first time since the 1993 Sugar Bowl, this matchup was sure to be a treat. However, the opening day shellacking was anything but sweet for the Hurricanes.

          There's no place like home -- er, Atlanta -- for the Crimson Tide.

          Their only loss was in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, so Alabama entered the matchup with a 14-game win streak in Atlanta.

          Scoring was not an issue for Cameron Latu, or the rest of his team. The Crimson Tide has now scored 30+ points in 27 straight games, which is the second longest streak in the AP Poll Era.

          Bryce Young didn't waste any time getting comfortable in his new role as starting quarterback.

          Bama's decisive victory over Miami attracted some attention on Twitter from some of the University's distinguished alumni.