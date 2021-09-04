Bama's decisive victory over Miami was a trending topic in the social world

College football has been back for a few days but, there's nothing like a Saturday afternoon showdown.

Alabama and Miami are two of the most storied programs in college football and with two giants facing each other for the first time since the 1993 Sugar Bowl, this matchup was sure to be a treat. However, the opening day shellacking was anything but sweet for the Hurricanes.

There's no place like home -- er, Atlanta -- for the Crimson Tide.

Goodmorning everyone & ROLLTIDE!! 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) September 4, 2021

Their only loss was in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, so Alabama entered the matchup with a 14-game win streak in Atlanta.

Scoring was not an issue for Cameron Latu, or the rest of his team. The Crimson Tide has now scored 30+ points in 27 straight games, which is the second longest streak in the AP Poll Era.

LATTTUUUUUU — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) September 4, 2021

Latuuuuuuu!!! — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) September 4, 2021

chill out latu — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) September 4, 2021

Bryce Young didn't waste any time getting comfortable in his new role as starting quarterback.

Alabama doesn't rebuild, they reload 👀 pic.twitter.com/7tvlAq3Yk8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2021

Breaking Records. ✊



Bryce Young is the first QB in Alabama history with 4 Pass TD in his starting debut.



Young breaks the record previously shared by Mac Jones and Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/vlqxv54JSU — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 4, 2021

Bama's decisive victory over Miami attracted some attention on Twitter from some of the University's distinguished alumni.

The Tide always rolls. — Damien Harris (@DHx34) September 4, 2021